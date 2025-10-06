Orlando weather: Afternoon showers to bring heavy rain; coast faces flooding, beach erosion, rip currents

The Brief There is a high chance of afternoon showers and heavy rain Monday across Central Florida. Flood threats, beach erosion, strong rip currents and large breaking waves are all possible along the coast. Slightly drier air and lower chances of rain are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.



Monday's weather will feature high chances of afternoon showers across Central Florida. Meanwhile, our coastal communities will continue to face flood threats, beach erosion, strong rip currents and large breaking waves.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather on Monday, as well as a look ahead to the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Our Monday begins with a few stray showers and downpours across Central Florida.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

This will give way to much higher chances of heavy rain near midday and into the early afternoon.

It won't be a complete washout, but plan for around a 70% chance of rain with areas of flooding possible. A Flood Watch is in place until 8 p.m. tonight for Volusia and Brevard counties, where multiple inches of rain have already fallen, and more is on the way.

A High Surf Advisory remains in place for area beaches as dangerous waters and surf conditions persist. There's a high risk of strong rip currents, and wave heights will be as high as 5–7 feet, plus beach erosion is possible. This could lead to coastal flooding, which is why a Coastal Flood Advisory is in place for the beaches.

Wind gusts will reach speeds of 25–30 mph, mainly in those areas near the coast.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

A few scattered showers and downpours will exist overnight.

Temperatures will fall into the low-and-mid-70s for lows.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

Slightly drier air filters into the region gradually Tuesday and into Wednesday.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

This is when we'll begin to see lower chances of rain, allowing us to finally catch a bit of a break from the relentless wet weather.

We won't be completely dry as a few isolated showers will remain in the forecast for some areas.

By Thursday and Friday, rain chances will increase yet again as moisture builds in from the south ahead of an approaching cold front.

With the data we have now, it appears the cold front will make it through Central Florida, giving way to another small dose of fall.

We're still several days out at this point, but we're getting consistent signs that next weekend may feature much drier and more pleasant air, along with minimal to no chances of rain.

Temperatures this week will be around just below normal, with highs reaching the middle-to-upper-80s.