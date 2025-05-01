Orlando weather: Sunny and dry for now, but rain returns by the weekend

The Brief After a cool morning, temperatures rise into the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds; inland areas may reach the upper 80s. Friday turns hotter and remains dry, with highs near 90 degrees. Isolated storms possible Saturday; a front brings widespread rain Sunday and keeps wet weather around into early next week.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

After a pleasant start to the morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, temperatures will bounce back into the 80s this afternoon. Along the beaches, plan for highs in the low 80s. For inland areas, highs will close in on the mid to upper 80s. Conditions remain dry, with a mix of sunshine and clouds overhead.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Clouds will build in the region overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the low to middle 60s for morning lows.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Friday's forecast features slightly hotter temperatures and the return of sunshine and dry time. Highs will come just shy of 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

This weekend, rain will finally make a welcomed return. For Saturday, highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. A few seabreeze showers and storms will be possible, but don't cancel your plans.

Most of these downpours and storms will be isolated. By Sunday, a front moves into the Sunshine State and this is what will help to bring with us our next round of substantial rain to the region.

This front will collide with the afternoon seabreeze and enhancing rain chances, specifically over the course of the afternoon hours. The same front looks to stall out over the region, helping to keep rain in the forecast into early next week.

