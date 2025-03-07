Orlando weather: Cool start to Friday with calmer winds and temps in the 70s

The Brief Expect plenty of sun on Friday with calm winds and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. Friday night will bring clear skies, light winds, and lows in the upper 40s to 50s inland, with slightly warmer temperatures near the coast. A cold front arrives Sunday into Monday, bringing rain chances and cooler temperatures, with highs in the 80s ahead of the front and a cool down to the 70s on Monday.



What will the weather be like on Friday?

What to expect:

High pressure is building in across the Southeast and that is making for plenty of sun today. That has helped the wind calm down dramatically too. As this high shifts east, our wind will continue to come around from more of an onshore direction. That will help our temps rebound back into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon.

Conditions stay quiet through the overnight as this high slides eastbound. The light wind and clear sky will allow temps to tumble, but not quite as far as what we had last night. Lows look to tumble back into the upper 40s and lower 50s inland with readings in the middle and upper 50s near the beaches. The wind comes back around from the SW which will make for a big time warm-up into our Saturday.

Orlando Weekend Forecast

What will the weather be like next week?

What's next:

Our attention then shifts to our next weather-maker Sunday into Monday. An area of low pressure and associated cold front will be on the approach, bringing our shower and storm chances up a bit here at home. Either day isn't looking like a washout, but if you have outdoor plans, you'll want to monitor our latest forecast.

The best chance for rain across Central Florida arrives Sunday night into Monday AM. This AM commute looks like it could be wet, but the evening drive on Monday will likely shape up drier and cooler.

Highs on Sunday soar back into the middle and upper 80s ahead of the front but then tumble Monday. Afternoon readings fall back into the lower 70s with lows Monday night in the 40s and 50s. The cool shot is short-lived as temperatures rebound back into the 80s mid to late next week along with lots of sun.