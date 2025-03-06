Orlando weather: Cooler temperatures, gusty winds and fire weather warning issued for Central Florida

The Brief Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s Thursday afternoon under clear skies and abundant sunshine. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect for Central Florida from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to gusty winds, low humidity, and dry conditions. Expect warmer temperatures this weekend with highs in the 70s on Friday and 80s on Saturday, followed by rain and storms late Sunday into Monday as a cold front moves in.



This morning features cooler temperatures and gusty winds as you're heading out the door across Central Florida.

Temperatures will go from the 50s this morning, into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Skies will be clear with abundant sunshine.

Fire Weather Warning issued

A Fire Weather Warning is in place for all of Central Florida from 11am-6pm. This is due to wind gusts in excess of 30 mph, low relative humidity values, and overall a dry landscape due to moderate drought conditions.

Any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged as any fires sparked will be quick to spread.

What will the weather be like on Thursday?

Orlando - High: 69°

Daytona - High: 68°

Melbourne - High: 70°

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Weekend forecast

With high pressure overhead, sunshine and dry weather persists into the start of the weekend. We'll bounce back temperature-wise, with highs in the mid 70s Friday and 80s making a return Saturday.

Another round of rain and storms will move in late Sunday and into Monday as a cold front pushes into the region.

What will the weather be like for the rest of the week?

Friday - Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 76°

Saturday - Partly cloudy and warm. High: 82°

Sunday - 40% chance of late day showers and storms. High: 85°

Monday - 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 74°

Tuesday - Sunny and seasonable. High: 78°