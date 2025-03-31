Orlando weather: Hot and humid Monday in Central Florida, afternoon storms expected
ORLANDO, Fla. - We will begin Monday morning on a warm and muggy note across Central Florida with a few areas of patchy dense fog.
The fog will clear out gradually by late morning, giving way to a partly sunny sky.
What will the weather look like on Monday?
What to expect:
Temperatures will be heating up today with an early-summer feel to the day. Plan for afternoon highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.
With the hot temperatures and elevated humidity levels, a few pop-up downpours are likely for this afternoon. Best chances will take place this afternoon during the peak heating of the day southeast of the I-4 corridor.
Once the sea-breeze gets going near the coast in Brevard and Osceola Counties, this will likely be where the best rain and storm chances set up shop. A strong storm or two can't be ruled out as well.
Any leftover showers and storms will wind down after sunset tonight. Conditions remain warm and muggy, with morning lows only falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.
What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?
Looking ahead:
A stray shower or two can't be ruled out for our Tuesday, but chances will be low as a whole. Temperatures, however, will be far from low.
As high pressure continues to build into the region this week, Central Florida will be heating up in a big way.
Afternoon highs will be soaring into the low 90s just about every single day this week. Generally speaking, we'll stay on the dry side as well. With afternoon heat and humidity taking hold, a few sea-breeze showers and storms could take shape into the weekend.
Wondering when we'll finally get relief from heat? Not until roughly middle parts of next week.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on March 31, 2025.