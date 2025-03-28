Orlando weather: Sunshine, warm temps on Friday ahead of weekend rain and storms
What will the weather look like on Friday?
What to expect:
ORLANDO, Fla. - TODAY: The forecast will certainly have a Friday-like feel across Central Florida with sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures throughout today. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny with temperatures eventually climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s for most.
A Fire Weather Warning is in effect for Lake County from noon until 6 p.m. for breezy east winds and low humidity.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Morning lows will fall into the low and middle 60s.
What will the weather look like this weekend?
Looking ahead:
This weekend will feature unsettled, warm, and muggy weather. Temperatures will be approaching the upper 80s as a few hit and miss showers and downpours are possible for Saturday.
Sunday declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day
What we know:
On Sunday, the FOX 35 Storm Team says to plan for unsettled weather peaks, with a 80% chance of afternoon rain and storms.
Timeline: Here's when rain and storms arrive in Central Florida
Midday Sunday is when we can expect showers and storms to begin to blossom. These storms will quickly become much more widespread into the early afternoon and evening.
What are the impacts?
While the storms may dampen outdoor plans, the rain is welcome news. We’re in a severe drought with high fire danger, so this moisture is much-needed.
What will cause the stormy weather?
A summer-like air mass brings heat, humidity, and storms on Sunday — like someone flipped the "June" switch.
A series of upper-level systems swinging through Florida acts like a match to gasoline, sparking isolated storms Saturday and numerous storms Sunday.
Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast
