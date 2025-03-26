Orlando weather: Central Florida to see hot conditions on Wednesday, with inland areas hitting the mid-80s

The Brief Today: Expect a hot Wednesday with temperatures reaching the mid 80s for inland areas of Central Florida and the upper 70s for the beaches. Tonight: As the night progresses, temperatures will remain mild, with morning lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. Looking ahead: Changes are set to arrive this weekend, as our next round of some much-needed rain returns to the forecast.



What will the weather look like on Wednesday?

What to expect:

We begin our Wednesday morning on a pleasant and warm note across Central Florida. You won't need a jacket or sweatshirt as you're making your way out the door, with temperatures in the low to middle 60s for much of this morning. A few areas of patchy dense fog can't be ruled out, but otherwise we'll see a clear and dry start to the day.

Once the sun rises, temperatures will warm up in a big way. Highs will be on the hotter side, as afternoon highs reach the mid 80s for inland areas and the upper 70s for the beaches.

Heading into the night, temperatures will stay mild. Morning lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead, a quiet pattern continues through Friday of this week, with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Changes are set to arrive this weekend, as our next round of some much-needed rain returns to the forecast.

A warm, muggy, and unsettled weekend is on the way as an almost summer-like pattern unfolds.

Weekend forecast

Clouds will increase on Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible for Saturday afternoon, with a slim chance of a strong storm or two. Higher chances of rain and storms will take shape Sunday, where heavy downpours will be possible.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

