Orlando weather: Cooler temperatures to start the day; dry air and wind bring high risk of fire start-ups
ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday kicks off with some cooler temperatures in Central Florida, but the rest of the day will be clear skies and breezy. Because of a cold front that passed through yesterday, the dry air and wind are bringing a high risk of fire start-ups in the area.
What is bringing the fire danger?
Why you should care:
Behind a cold front which passed through yesterday, an extremely dry air mass will lead to relatively humidity levels dipping below 20% this afternoon.
This will make our dry ground even more parched and lead to a tinderbox.
Winds will not be as strong this afternoon, but two of the three main elements are there to encourage fire to spread fast.
What will the weather look like in Central Florida today?
What To Expect:
Today's temperatures will remain on the cooler side across Central Florida.
Here's a look at what to expect for the day:
- Midday: Clear skies and breezy, with temperatures near 62 degrees
- Afternoon: Clear skies with wind subsiding to near calm. High of 70 degrees.
- Hazards: High fire danger in the area
Going into tonight, the skies will remain clear with temperatures dropping again.
Here's a look at what to expect tonight:
- Evening: Clear skies with temperatures gradually cooling
- Overnight low: Around 45 degrees
- Winds: Calm
What will the weather look like this weekend?
What's next:
Saturday looks to be a beautiful day across Central Florida.
Here's a look at what to expect:
- Morning: Sunny and mild
- Afternoon high: Near 77 degrees
- Winds: Light/variable 5 mph
The weather will change a bit on Sunday. The day will be mostly-sunny with high clouds and highs around 83 degrees.
What will the weather look like next week?
Dig deeper:
A weak cold front will move into Florida and become diffuse over our region with no drastic temperature change.
The cold front will bring a 20% chance for a few early-to-midweek showers, but generally we will remain dry.
