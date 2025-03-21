Orlando weather: Cooler temperatures to start the day; dry air and wind bring high risk of fire start-ups

The Brief Friday is kicking off with cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s for Central Florida. As the day progresses, temperatures will rise to the high 60s and low 70s, with clear skies and breezes. Because of yesterday's cold front that brought dry air, paired with the recent winds, there is a high risk of fire start-ups in the area.



Friday kicks off with some cooler temperatures in Central Florida, but the rest of the day will be clear skies and breezy. Because of a cold front that passed through yesterday, the dry air and wind are bringing a high risk of fire start-ups in the area.

What is bringing the fire danger?

Why you should care:

Behind a cold front which passed through yesterday, an extremely dry air mass will lead to relatively humidity levels dipping below 20% this afternoon.

This will make our dry ground even more parched and lead to a tinderbox.

Winds will not be as strong this afternoon, but two of the three main elements are there to encourage fire to spread fast.

What will the weather look like in Central Florida today?

What To Expect:

Today's temperatures will remain on the cooler side across Central Florida.

Here's a look at what to expect for the day:

Midday: Clear skies and breezy, with temperatures near 62 degrees

Afternoon: Clear skies with wind subsiding to near calm. High of 70 degrees.

Hazards: High fire danger in the area

Going into tonight, the skies will remain clear with temperatures dropping again.

Here's a look at what to expect tonight:

Evening: Clear skies with temperatures gradually cooling

Overnight low: Around 45 degrees

Winds: Calm

What will the weather look like this weekend?

What's next:

Saturday looks to be a beautiful day across Central Florida.

Here's a look at what to expect:

Morning: Sunny and mild

Afternoon high: Near 77 degrees

Winds: Light/variable 5 mph

The weather will change a bit on Sunday. The day will be mostly-sunny with high clouds and highs around 83 degrees.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

A weak cold front will move into Florida and become diffuse over our region with no drastic temperature change.

The cold front will bring a 20% chance for a few early-to-midweek showers, but generally we will remain dry.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: