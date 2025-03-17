Orlando weather: Gusty winds, cooler temps and abundant sunshine expected Monday
What will the weather be like Monday?
What to expect:
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a breezy and cool start to our Monday morning across Central Florida, with temperatures tumbling into the 50s from the 60s. Temperatures won't rebound much this afternoon, despite the abundant sunshine we'll see.
Plan for highs in the upper 60s and low 70s today, which is roughly ten degrees below normal. Winds will be gusty, with peak speeds of 25-30 mph.
Tonight, expect clear skies which will allow temperatures to cool off quite a bit. We'll expect a chilly start to our Tuesday morning, with lows dipping down into the 40s for most across Central Florida.
Fire Weather Warning
What will the weather be like for the rest of the week?
Looking ahead:
High pressure moves in today and at least through roughly midweek. This will help temperatures climb into the 70s tomorrow and eventually the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
We'll see plenty of sunshine and dry time as well until our next cold front arrives. Thursday brings our next round of rain, which only looks to be a few stray showers.
By Friday, temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on March 17, 2025.