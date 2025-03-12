Orlando weather: Chilly start to the morning, afternoon warm-up on the way

The Brief Grab a jacket or sweatshirt as you're heading out the door this morning, because temperatures are starting off in the 40s and 50s. A big warm-up is on the way this afternoon, bringing highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, accompanied by clear skies and sunshine. A ridge of high pressure will help keep the weather on the warm and dry side for the next several days.



Grab a jacket or sweatshirt as you're heading out the door this morning, because temperatures are starting off in the 40s and 50s.

However, a big warm-up is on the way this afternoon, bringing highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, accompanied by clear skies and sunshine.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

What To Expect:

A ridge of high pressure will help keep temperatures on the warm and dry side for the next several days. Highs will reach the low-to-middle 80s through Friday under mostly-sunny skies.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

What's next:

Temperatures will be heating up on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be unseasonably warm, coming just shy of the 90-degree mark.

This warm stretch will be out ahead of our next big weather maker, which is set to arrive on Sunday night and into Monday morning.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

Early Monday morning will bring our next best chance of showers and storms.

This will be due to a powerful cold front that's set to move in late Sunday through Monday.

While it's too early to tell any details in terms of the specific risk of severe weather, it's something we're certainly monitoring.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler early next week, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: