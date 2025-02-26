Orlando weather: Sunny skies with pleasant and warm temperatures
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando will enjoy sunny skies with pleasant and warm weather on Wednesday.
What will the weather look like today?
What To Expect:
Temperature highs for Orlando are expected to reach 79 degrees today, while lows will dip to 59 degrees tonight.
Here is a look at the weather in the surrounding areas …
- Daytona Beach: Sunny but cooler than inland areas, due to the sea breeze with full sunshine. Temperatures will be around 73 degrees.
- Melbourne: Mostly-sunny and nice, with temperatures around 74 degrees.
- Gainesville: Sunny and beautiful, with highs close to 78 degrees.
What is causing this weather?
What we know:
A big ridge of high pressure over the Gulf will usher in quiet weather through tomorrow.
A few showers could pop up tomorrow afternoon as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest, pushing through tomorrow night.
This clears the decks for a dry Friday, with highs in the mid-70s — about 5 degrees cooler.
What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?
What's next:
Here is a look at what to expect for next week's weather …
- Thursday: Variably cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. High near 81 degrees.
- Friday: Abundant sunshine and pleasant, with highs around 75 degrees.
- Saturday: Sunshine with highs around 78 degrees.
- Sunday: Mostly-sunny and gorgeous, with highs around 77 degrees.
Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras
Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.
More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
- Brevard County
- Flagler County
- Lake County
- Marion County
- Osceola County
- Orange County
- Polk County
- Seminole County
- Sumter County
- Volusia County
- U.S./National Radar
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on Feb. 26, 2025.