Orlando weather: Sunny skies with pleasant and warm temperatures

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Temperature highs for Orlando are expected to reach 79 degrees today, while lows will dip to 59 degrees tonight.

Here is a look at the weather in the surrounding areas …

Daytona Beach: Sunny but cooler than inland areas, due to the sea breeze with full sunshine. Temperatures will be around 73 degrees.

Melbourne: Mostly-sunny and nice, with temperatures around 74 degrees.

Gainesville: Sunny and beautiful, with highs close to 78 degrees.

What is causing this weather?

What we know:

A big ridge of high pressure over the Gulf will usher in quiet weather through tomorrow.

A few showers could pop up tomorrow afternoon as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest, pushing through tomorrow night.

This clears the decks for a dry Friday, with highs in the mid-70s — about 5 degrees cooler.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

What's next:

Here is a look at what to expect for next week's weather …

Thursday: Variably cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. High near 81 degrees.

Friday: Abundant sunshine and pleasant, with highs around 75 degrees.

Saturday: Sunshine with highs around 78 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly-sunny and gorgeous, with highs around 77 degrees.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

