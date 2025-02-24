Orlando weather: Gulf system brings bouts of rainfall to Florida

The Brief A low pressure system in the Gulf is bringing rainfall to Orlando and the surrounding Central Florida region on Monday. The sun is expected to return Tuesday afternoon as the system moves out of the area.



Monday Forecast for Orlando

What to expect:

Temperature: High of 66°F, low tonight of 59°F.

Conditions: Rain throughout the day; be cautious of possible ponding on roads... steady rain ends later today, followed by a intermittent (on and off) showers through tomorrow morning.

Here's what you can expect in the surrounding Central Florida region:

Daytona Beach: Rainy with temperatures ranging from 60°F to 63°F.

Melbourne: Expect rain and a possible thunderstorm, with temperatures between 65°F and 67°F.

Gainesville: Cloudy skies with intermittent rain, highs around 65°F.

What's causing the rainy weather?

A weak low pressure system in the Gulf is moving into Florida, bringing moisture up from the tropics. This will result in a widespread 1"-2" of rain for our region in scattered bouts of rain and a few downpours through Tuesday morning, before the system moves into the Atlantic and clearly skies ensue.

After the system departs, we'll enjoy sunny skies and warmer conditions.

Looking Ahead

What's next:

Tuesday: Morning showers with warmer temperatures, highs reaching 72°F.

Wednesday: Pleasant and sunny, high around 77°F.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm, with a 20% chance for showers. high near 79°F.

Friday: Partly sunny, not as warm with lower humidity, high of 69°F.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

