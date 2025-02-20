Orlando weather: Cooler temperatures on the way, freeze warning in place for select areas

The Brief Today's weather will feature below-normal temperatures and increasing afternoon sunshine. Cooler weather is expected to sweep through overnight, with lows expected in the 30s and 40s. In western Marion County, a Freeze Warning is in place through tomorrow morning.



As you're stepping out the door this morning, you may want to grab a jacket or sweatshirt, as temperatures are in the 50s.

Clouds will be sticking around this morning, which will lead to a bit of a dreary start to our day.

That being said, the cloud cover will slowly, but surely, depart this afternoon, with sunshine on the increase.

Even with the help of clearing, temperatures will remain below-normal, as highs only reach the low-to-mid 60s.

Cold weather to return tonight

What to expect:

Winter will certainly be reminding us it's still here over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures overnight will be cold, plunging into the 30s and 40s across Central Florida for morning lows.

In western Marion County, a Freeze Warning is in place through tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow's highs will stay well-below-normal levels at around the mid 70s. Highs will only reach the low 60s for most of the day.

There are several spots, especially northwest of I-4, that will have a tough time even breaking out of the 50s.

Weekend weather

What's next:

By this weekend, we'll be in better shape as far as temperatures go.

Highs will be a little closer to normal values, finally reaching the low-to-mid 70s.

There will be the slight chance of a stray shower or two, with the best chances looking to take place late Sunday and possibly into early Monday.

