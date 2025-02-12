Orlando weather: Warm temperatures continue Thursday before cooler, windy weekend

The Brief Central Florida will see near-record heat on Thursday, with inland temperatures nearing 90°F and high humidity increasing the heat index. A cold front arriving over the weekend could bring rain chances, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures into next week.



TONIGHT:

What to Expect:

Partly cloudy with isolated fog possible overnight but nothing widespread.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Thursday will be the hottest day since October. Near 90 inland with a heat index in the low 90s thanks to high humidity.

A decaying line of showers and storms could provide afternoon rain to areas like Ocala, Gainesville, Palm Coast, and Gainesville.

Separate from that, numerous pop-up storms and downpours will get going along the Space Coast.

One or two of those storms could be strong.

Areas right around Orlando may stay totally dry. Breezy and much cooler Friday in the mid 70s. Breezy E-SE winds FRI 5-15+ MPH.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Highs back into the mid 80s Saturday with breezy east winds.

A couple sprinkles possible along the beaches coming in off the water.

DAYTONA 500 WEEKEND:

Sunday for Daytona remains a tricky forecast. The question remains about how much rain shower activity will survive along our cold front, and when it comes through.

There is either going to be a totally dry and fine-normal race, or a brief rain delay from fast moving showers.

We hope to know much more definitively on this Thursday night or Friday.

It will be a windy day regardless for Daytona. Expect strong southerly winds of 10-20MPH ahead of the front, then gusty North West winds behind the front with dropping temperatures on Sunday evening.

NEXT WEEK:

Substantially cooler next Monday with highs in the 60s and lows dipping into the 40s again (it is still winter) next Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A big system could bring widespread rain and/or a chance for strong thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday next week.

