Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold front may spark showers, storms

A warm and windy Monday is on the way to Central Florida. Temperatures will soar well into the low to mid-80s for afternoon highs as winds gust up to 25-30 mph.

While a good amount of dry time is anticipated for the day, a cold front moves in by this evening that will spark a few hit-and-miss showers and storms.

Isolated severe storms may hold together from the Panhandle and reach Dixie, Gilchrist, Alachua and Marion counties near and after sunset (6-9pm).

The main impact of any strong storm would be strong winds. Storm chances will fade and weaken in intensity as they push through the rest of Central Florida.

Temperatures will reset Tuesday, with highs struggling to make it out of the 60s. The good news? This cool snap won't last long!

Temperatures slowly inch their way back into the 70s by the end of the week. The majority of the week will remain rain-free as well.

Our next rainmaker will arrive just in time for the weekend, which is not ideal timing for the Daytona 500.

Scattered showers look to arrive late Saturday, lingering into Sunday. Off-and-on showers could cause some hiccups for race day. If you have plans on heading out to Daytona, stay close to the forecast for more updates throughout this week.