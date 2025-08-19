Orlando weather: Hurricane Erin brings dangerous conditions to local beaches

The Brief It will be a drier day in Central Florida on Tuesday. Temperatures will be warm but overall seasonable, with only a 30% chance of a few hit-and-miss storms this afternoon. The main threat to the area is dangerous surf and rip currents, which are local impacts from Hurricane Erin.



Although Tuesday will bring drier conditions across Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team is continuing to monitor Hurricane Erin, which is expected to bring dangerously rough surf and life-threatening rip currents through mid-week.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today and over the next few days, as well as a broader look out at the tropics.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Today will be a drier day in Central Florida.

After a few isolated showers near the coast, more areas will see slightly better chances of rain this afternoon. There will be only a 30% chance of a few hit-and-miss downpours and storms from roughly 2-8 p.m. today.

Temperatures will be warm but overall seasonable, with highs in the upper-80s at the beach and the low-to-mid-90s for inland areas.

It will be a breezy day as well, especially along the coast. Winds could reach speeds of up to 20-25 mph.

On the beaches, our only impact from Hurricane Erin will be from the dangerously rough surf. Life-threatening rip currents are likely, with a high risk of strong rip currents. Rough surf and large crashing waves will likely be beginning later today and into tonight. Swells could reach heights of up to 10 feet. Even for the strongest swimmers, surf conditions will be rough and dangerous.

Mostly dry conditions prevail overnight, with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 70s for lows.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

What's next:

Our short stretch of slightly drier conditions continues tomorrow.

Only a few isolated showers and storms will take shape, most of these during the afternoon hours.

Dangerous surf conditions will continue into Friday with a high risk of strong rip currents. Wave heights will peak on Wednesday and into the first half of Thursday.

Towards the end of the week, we'll begin to settle back into a more typical pattern for mid to late August. This means daily downpours and temperatures in the low-90s.

Tracking the tropics

Dig deeper:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is continuing to track Category 2 Hurricane Erin, as well as two other tropical waves in the Atlantic.

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, NHC officials said the storm was located about 665 miles southwest of Bermuda and about 720 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Hurricane Erin is expected to pass to the east of the Bahamas on Tuesday and Tuesday night and then move over the western Atlantic between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hurricane Erin has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph with some higher gusts, and the NHC said that some fluctuations in strength are possible over the next few days. The storm's minimal central pressure is 958 mb.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system has a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 60% chance of development over the next seven days.

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles to the southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands also continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. The system has a 30% chance of development over the next 48 hours and over the next seven days.