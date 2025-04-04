Orlando weather: Central Florida faces unseasonable heat this weekend

The Brief Central Florida will experience unseasonably hot temperatures this afternoon as highs reach the mid 80s near the east coast and low 90s for areas west of I-95. The next few days will be hot, humid and breezy as we get an early taste of summer.



What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Our Friday morning begins on a warm and balmy note across Central Florida. Plan for temperatures in the 70s as you make your way out the door.

Unseasonably hot temperatures will continue this afternoon, as highs reach the mid 80s near the east coast and low 90s for areas west of I-95. That means temperatures will remain nearly 10-degrees above normal for this time of year.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Warm and muggy conditions continue overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 70s for morning lows.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

What's next:

Mother Nature's blow torch continues into this weekend. The hottest temperatures of the week so far will take shape Saturday and Sunday, with highs nearing the mid-90s by Sunday afternoon. Monday features increasing clouds and even the chances of a few late night showers and storms, mainly for areas to the north and west of the I-4 corridor.

When will we next get rain?

Dig deeper:

Rain chances will increase into Tuesday morning, which may give way to a wet morning drive. Rain gradually clears by the early afternoon as a cold front slides through the region. This helps bring a welcomed cool down temperature-wise. Afternoon highs will go from the 90s Monday, to the mid to upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

