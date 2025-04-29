Orlando weather: Morning isolated showers; seasonable temperatures throughout the day

The Brief A few very isolated showers and downpours are moving through parts of Central Florida this morning. Temperatures today will be much closer to normal with highs reaching into the mid-80s inland and the low 80s along the beaches. The clouds will gradually depart overnight, allowing temperatures to dip into the middle 60s.



Central Florida is finally in for some light drought relief with a few isolated showers on the way today and into the weekend.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

A few very isolated showers and downpours are moving through parts of Central Florida this morning.

After drifting onshore into Brevard County early this morning, these will continue to gradually move into eastern Orange, Osceola and parts of Seminole County.

These won't stick around long and will exit the region around lunchtime.

Temperatures will be much closer to normal, as opposed to yesterday afternoon, as today's highs reach the mid-80s inland and low 80s along the beaches.

An easterly breeze will accompany our seasonable temperatures with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Clouds gradually depart overnight, giving way to mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler as a result.

Plan for lows to dip down into the middle 60s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Dig deeper:

As we head into the rest of the work week, we can expect dry conditions as temperatures steadily heat up.

By the time the weekend rolls around, it's going to be feeling hotter, likely closing in on 90 degrees.

The good news is that we have our next weather-maker to look forward to, which will be heading our way this weekend.

This will set us up to cash in on our next round of some much-needed and beneficial rain.

