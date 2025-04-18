Orlando weather: Warm, dry Friday ahead of Easter Sunday's sizzling heat

The Brief Warm, dry weather will continue across Central Florida through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend. On Easter Sunday, temperatures are expected to climb to around 90 degrees.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Clear skies will continue through the overnight hours with just a light breeze. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s, so you might want to grab a light jacket if you're heading out early tomorrow. But don’t worry—things warm up quickly by mid-morning.

What will the weather look like this Easter weekend?

Looking ahead:

Warm, dry weather is here to stay for the rest of the workweek and right through the weekend. A strong ridge of high pressure will build over central Florida, allowing warm air to surge into the region. Expect highs in the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday.

Easter Sunday

The summer preview really kicks in! Highs will soar to around 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon. And that heat isn’t going anywhere – upper 80s and low 90s stick around through the middle of next week.

Fire Weather Alert

With no meaningful rain in sight, drought conditions continue to worsen. Combined with steady breezes, we’ll see elevated fire weather concerns across central Florida – especially on windier days. Seminole County joins the counties in Central Florida under a burn ban.

When is our next chance for rain?

Our next slight chance of showers holds off until the middle of next week, and even then, rain looks scattered and limited. Most areas will stay dry well into next week.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

