Orlando weather: Burn bans in effect across Central Florida as dry, warm pattern continues

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

It's a cooler start to our morning across Central Florida. Temperatures are in the 50s for most, but a few spots have even fallen down into the 40s. A jacket might be needed for some, especially for any kids heading out to the school bus stop.

Sunshine will be plentiful today, too. This will help give our temperatures a nice boost as afternoon highs climb into the mid 80s for inland areas and mid to upper 70s near the east coast.

Fire weather risk

Burn bans are currently in place for many counties across Central Florida as well due to the increasing fire weather risk. These counties include Orange, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Temperatures tonight will be generally seasonable and typical of this time of year, falling into the low 60s for morning temperatures.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Hot and dry weather continues through the end of the week as a strong ridge of high pressure takes hold. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 80s through Saturday before hot temperatures take shape. Highs near 90-degrees will be likely not only for Easter Sunday, but even into middle parts of next week.

Our next rain chance doesn't look to arrive until potentially Wednesday.

