Orlando weather: Cold front could bring rain ahead of picture-perfect weekend

The Brief Plan for a mostly sunny sky paired with gusty winds and warm temperatures on Friday. A cold front moves in late tonight in Central Florida, bringing with it the slim chance of an isolated shower or brief thunderstorm. Beautiful weather will be in the works for this weekend, with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s to near 80-degrees Sunday.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Sunshine will be on the increase for our Friday around Central Florida. Plan for a mostly sunny sky paired with gusty winds and warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s for the afternoon with the help of our south-southwesterly wind.

Cold front on the way

Timeline:

A cold front moves in late tonight, bringing with it the slim chance of an isolated shower or brief thunderstorm.

While there is still some disagreement about just how many showers will be able to get going, regardless any chance of rain isn't expected until around 10-11pm.

Areas to the northwest of I-4 will have the best chances of seeing any rain. By the time the rain reaches areas to the southeast, they will be fading and dissipating very quickly.

Any leftover rain will wrap up and end well before sunrise Saturday morning. Lows will be falling down into the mid to upper 50s by early tomorrow morning.

Weekend weather forecast

Looking ahead:

Beautiful weather will be in the works for this weekend, with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s to near 80-degrees Sunday. Sunday morning, lows will be on the cooler side as they fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. We warm back up quickly looking ahead into next week, although temperatures will likely stay just below the 90-degree mark.

Otherwise, we remain rain-free the next several days beyond tonight's cold front. However, we need the rain as many areas of Central Florida are now under a moderate to severe drought.

