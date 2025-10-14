Orlando weather: Sunny skies, cool temperatures

Our Tuesday begins on a beautiful note across Central Florida.

It will feel a bit like fall out there with low humidity, clear skies, and comfortable temperatures.

After starting off with temperatures in the 60s this morning, afternoon highs will climb into the low 80s along the coast and mid 80s for inland areas. Sunshine will be plentiful as a beautiful afternoon unfolds with continued lower humidity values.

With dry air in place, we'll remain rain free.

Tonight's Forecast

Mostly clear skies prevail overnight allowing temperatures to cool off once again. Plan for lows to dip down into the low to middle 60s.

This week

Wednesday and Thursday will feature some slight changes to the forecast. This will be when we can anticipate a few light and isolated passing showers to move in from the northeast. Clouds will gradually roll in, especially Thursday, and winds will pick up.

It's important to note, not everyone will see the rain. Any rain that falls will be very brief and light. Temperatures and humidity levels will remain lower throughout this week with highs around the mid and upper 80s. We'll quickly dry things out by the end of the week.