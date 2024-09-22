Orlando weather: A few scattered storms and partly cloudy skies this evening

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a few scattered storms, mainly clear skies overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 70s for a cool night.

Looking Ahead:

Low humidity and minimal rain chances as the work week kicks off. Things will stay dry with the exception of a stray storm and temperatures will stay in the upper 80's with low humidity.

Expect a few scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. As the week picks up so will the rain, starting on Thursday into next weekend as we watch the potential of tropical activity.

Tracking the Tropics:

Watching 2 zones for Tropical Development across the Atlantic.

The first is in the Caribbean and in the Gulf of Mexico. This has a 80% chance of development in the next 7 days. There is a 40% chance of tropical development in the next 48 hours. Models are starting to align, BUT it is difficult to tell at this point the strength, and path of the storm as the wave is just starting to form (Invest-97). Models can change quite a bit as a tropical wave starts to form, so nothing is set in stone and things will most likely change in the next few days. But what we do know at this time is that the conditions are right in that zone for a tropical system to take off. Also, we know that we could see the low pressure system that could take off start to develop Monday into Tuesday. So by Tuesday we will have a MUCH better idea of how this will play out.

Models are suggesting that this system will track towards the Panhandle and strength is predicted to be anywhere from a minimal hurricane to a major Cat 3.

For now, expect to start to see tropical rain this Thursday through the weekend.

Overall, things are still very uncertain, when it comes to strength, so make sure you are prepared if a storm does come our way.

The newest zone of interest has been upgraded to a 50% chance of seeing tropical development within that zone, mainly due to a wave JUST making it's way off the coast of Africa.



We are still keeping tabs on a disturbance in the central Atlantic, but that is expected to fizzle in the next few days.

The next few names on the list are Helene, Isaac and Joyce.

Hurricane season ends November 30th.