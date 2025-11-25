Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Cooler temperatures arriving for Thanksgiving

By
Published  November 25, 2025 6:27am EST
Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Orlando
Orlando Weather AM Forecast: November 25, 2025

Orlando Weather AM Forecast: November 25, 2025

It will be warm for the next couple of days, but the weather will be cooling down at the end of the week. FOX 35 Storm Team meteorologist Brooks Garner takes a look at the forecast.

The Brief

    • The weather will be warm for the next two days, with temperatures in the 80s.
    • A cooling down will arrive on Thanksgiving and last through Saturday.
    • Central Florida weather will warm again next week.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Beautiful conditions on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 84°.

Tonight, patchy fog will develop under clear skies. Temperatures will reach a low 64°. On Wednesday, it will be another gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 84°.

Thanksgiving forecast

Expect mostly cloudy and cooler conditions on Thanksgiving Day, with a 10% chance of a brief shower. Temperatures will reach a high 74°.

Black Friday will be partly sunny and cool with a high of 64°.

What to expect next week

Temperatures will warm up this weekend into next week with 80s making a big return for at least the first week of December.

The Source: This story was written based off information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team.

Weather ForecastWeatherCentral Florida News