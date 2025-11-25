Orlando weather: Cooler temperatures arriving for Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. - Beautiful conditions on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 84°.
Tonight, patchy fog will develop under clear skies. Temperatures will reach a low 64°. On Wednesday, it will be another gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 84°.
Thanksgiving forecast
Expect mostly cloudy and cooler conditions on Thanksgiving Day, with a 10% chance of a brief shower. Temperatures will reach a high 74°.
Black Friday will be partly sunny and cool with a high of 64°.
What to expect next week
Temperatures will warm up this weekend into next week with 80s making a big return for at least the first week of December.
The Source: This story was written based off information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team.