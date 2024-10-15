Orlando weather: Cold front rolling in Wednesday

Central Florida will experience its final day of warm, near-normal temperatures today, with highs climbing into the mid-80s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Cold Front Arrives Wednesday

A much-anticipated cold front will move in on Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures and gusty winds. Although the front will be mostly dry, a few light showers are possible near daybreak. Winds could gust up to 25 mph, and highs will be about 10 degrees below normal, reaching the mid-70s in most areas.

Fall-Like Temperatures Through the Week

The cold front will set the stage for fall-like conditions across Central Florida through the end of the week. Thursday morning could see lows dipping into the 50s, with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. High pressure will keep the region rain-free through Friday, with only a few seabreeze showers or storms possible over the weekend.