Orlando weather: Cold front brings rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida

Today

Central Florida residents are waking up to mild temperatures in the 60s Friday morning, but a cold front is set to bring significant weather changes by the afternoon and into the weekend.

Isolated showers are expected early in the day, with rain chances increasing by 1 to 2 p.m.

Scattered showers, some with thunderstorms, are forecast to develop along and southeast of the I-4 corridor.

Rainfall intensity and coverage will taper off after sunset.

Looking ahead

Looking ahead, cooler air will settle in for the weekend and early next week.

Highs are expected to drop into the mid to upper 60s, while overnight lows will dip into the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday has been designated a Weather Impact Day due to early morning temperatures near freezing in some parts of the region.

A gradual warm-up is anticipated by the middle of next week, with milder conditions returning to Central Florida.