Orlando weather: Cloudy but warm and pleasant weekend in Central Florida

Today's high: 71 degrees

Tonight's low: 60 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We've got a quiet weekend on tap! Despite increasing clouds today out of the south, temperatures will continue to warm with seasonable highs in the upper 60s to near 70 today. We'll remain dry through this weekend. Weather looks great for events this weekend across our area including in Daytona and Sanford.

BEACHES:

An onshore wind out of the NE will keep it a bit cool along with more clouds. Highs will warm to near 70. Surf will be about 2 feet with a moderate risk of rip current.

THEME PARKS:

A cool start to the day, but we should feel more comfortable this afternoon with highs near 70 at the parks. Skies will be mostly cloudy by the afternoon.

OUTLOOK:

A true warm up arrives by Sunday with winds out of the south. Highs return to the 80s for many. Even warmer weather is expected in the week ahead with near record warmth expected.

A disturbance to our north could lead to rain chances for our northern counties Sunday night, but most will stay dry until a late week system arrives next week.