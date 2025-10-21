Orlando weather: Clear skies tonight, mostly sunny weather on Wednesday

The Brief Clear and cool tonight across Central Florida with patchy fog possible by morning. Sunny, dry weather continues through Saturday with breezy winds this weekend. Tropical Storm Melissa may become a hurricane by week's end, with its path still uncertain.



Central Florida is set for a quiet evening.

It will be mostly clear skies and temperatures dipping into the 60s overnight.

Tonight's forecast

What To Expect:

Some patchy fog may develop before daybreak, forecasters say. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to low 70s across the region.

What will the weather be like on Wednesday?

What To Expect:

A stretch of mostly sunny weather is expected on Wednesday, with lower humidity arriving late Wednesday behind a weak cold front.

It will be another warm day with highs in the 80s.

Looking Ahead:

Looking ahead, an approaching cold front is not expected to bring any rain to the region.

As the weekend approaches, gusty east winds between 15 and 25 mph are forecast to build across the state, influenced in part by Tropical Storm Melissa, which formed earlier this week in the Atlantic.

Tracking the Tropics

Melissa became the 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, though its development comes later than usual — about a month behind the historical average for the fifth hurricane, typically reached by Sept. 28.

Gradual strengthening is expected despite ongoing wind shear, and the system could reach hurricane status by the end of the week.

Forecasters are watching a key turning point in Melissa's track expected on Friday.

The storm may either continue westward toward Haiti or Jamaica or shift southwest and become trapped in the Caribbean. If the latter happens and the storm moves west of Jamaica, meteorologists warn it could intensify significantly.

"There's a real potential for either a strong hurricane in the Caribbean or a major flooding event across Hispaniola this weekend," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren.

The next chance of rain in Central Florida is not expected until Sunday or Monday of next week.