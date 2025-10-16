Orlando weather: Clear skies, cool Thursday evening with a breezy Friday afternoon in store

The Brief Mostly clear and comfortable with low humidity for tonight. Temperatures falling into the 60s. Friday will be breezy with high temperatures back into the low-80s. Mostly sunny daily for the next week and getting a touch warmer, possibly back to near 90 degrees in some places.



The weather will remain pleasant over the next several days with a chance of warmer temperatures next week. Tropical development in the Caribbean is possible, with Melissa potentially forming mid-next week.

Here's a look at our weather for Thursday night, Friday and the weekend.

Tonight's forecast

What To Expect:

It will be clear and comfortable this evening with low humidity.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s for most areas, while Brevard County might remain in the 70s.

What will the weather be like on Friday?

What To Expect:

There will be a breeze on Friday, with east winds ranging from 10 to 25 MPH, and elevated wave heights of 6 to 9 feet on east coast beaches pose risks for swimmers.

High temperatures will reach into the low-80s.

What will the weather be like this weekend?

Looking Ahead:

For the upcoming week, mostly sunny conditions are anticipated, with temperatures potentially approaching 90 degrees in certain regions.

Wave heights and surf conditions will taper down over the weekend into early next week. The only chance of rain, and it's very slim in the next seven days, is maybe a sprinkle or shower from Flagler County towards Ocala and Gainesville on Monday as a front passes through.

Tracking the Tropics

Big picture view:

There is uncertainty surrounding tropical developments in the Caribbean and whether a system will form.

The National Hurricane Center has indicated a low chance of such development over the next week (30%), but this probability is expected to increase as the days progress.

"Do not cancel your Disney Vacation, Bahamas Cruise, or Mexico trip yet. But we'll be watching the forecast for the Caribbean mid-late next week. We'll take it day by day and watch the forecast trends for now," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Noah Bergen.

This hurricane season has been atypical, with all storms, except for a brief occurrence of Barry in June, not affecting the Gulf or Caribbean. But as the season continues to unfold, the dynamics of the jet stream could play a significant role in upcoming developments.

As we look to the future, the potential for a storm named Melissa may begin to materialize by mid-next week.

The timing of its formation and the influence of cold fronts from the northwest will be critical in determining its trajectory. As the month draws to a close, a complex jet stream pattern introduces further uncertainties.