Orlando weather: Central Florida set for scorching temperatures Thursday through Memorial Day weekend

Our Thursday begins with mild temperatures across Central Florida! Plan for the 70s as you're stepping out the door, before a dramatic warm-up arrives this afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies will help give temperatures a boost into the low and mid 90s by this afternoon. High pressure continues to build into the region from the Gulf, keeping us sunny, hot and dry throughout the rest of today.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heat will be the name of the game this week! This will be especially true for our Memorial Day Weekend. By Friday, highs will be well into the mid 90s. By Sunday, highs have the potential of tying previous records set back in the 1950s and 1960s.

Sunday and Monday's highs will also be shy of the c, with both days reaching 99 degrees.