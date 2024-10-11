Orlando weather: Calm, cool weekend ahead for Central Florida, with limited rain and lows in 60s

Mainly clear skies and cool temperatures are on tap through Saturday morning. A few showers will try and sneak their way onto the East Coast shores but will fizzle out very quickly.

There could be some light rain at Flagler County and Volusia County beaches with lows in the upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be calm and cool as we finally get a break from the tropical weather. High pressure takes hold of the Southeast, bringing in cooler and drier air into the region. Only a few scattered showers will impact the beaches through Saturday morning. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s and humidity will stay low.

LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front will push in across Florida, bringing much cooler air and drier air across Central Florida. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will drop to the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will stay low all through next week and humidity will cut down significantly.

We are keeping a close watch on the St. Johns River stages and flooding is a concern following Hurricane Milton.

St. Johns River levels: Friday, Oct. 11, 2024

