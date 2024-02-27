Orlando weather: Another beautiful spring-like day prevails before weekend rain threatens

If you thought Monday's weather was beautiful, we have even better news for Central Florida this Tuesday.

As you step outside Tuesday morning, temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s. While it's a bit of a cooler start to the day, a dramatic warm-up is in store for this afternoon.

It will really shape up to be a gorgeous day with abundant sunshine and highs near the 80-degree mark. Temperatures overnight will remain mild, only falling into the mid to upper 50s for most across Central Florida for Wednesday morning's lows.

Wednesday features more sunshine and even warmer temperatures! It will certainly be feeling more spring-like as temperatures soar into the low 80s for Wednesday afternoon's highs.

By the end of the week, clouds will be on the increase as our next system approaches from the northwest. A fading cold front arrives Thursday, helping to knock temperatures back down into the upper 70s for Thursday's highs.

We'll stay mostly dry, but that won't necessarily be the case by Friday, and especially for the weekend. While temperatures will be on the warm side with highs in the 80s, rain chances will also be on the rise for both Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered light rain will be possible for Saturday, with a few rumbles of thunder and heavier downpours possible for Sunday.