Orlando weather: 90-degree temperatures and afternoon storms expected this week

As you're stepping outside this morning, plan for a warm start to our Monday with temperatures in the 70s this morning. Temperatures will heat up quickly this afternoon, with afternoon highs soaring into the low and mid 90s for most across Central Florida.

Once we factor in our high humidity values, our heat index will be around 100-105°. This heat will be approaching dangerous levels, so if you have to spend an extended time outdoors, be sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

By roughly noon - 1pm today, showers and storms will begin to bubble up and pop up on the radar. Once the seabreeze takes hold coupled with the peak heating of the day, we're expecting a good soaking rain with frequent lightning. Not everyone will see the rain, with peaks of sun possible in between breaks in the clouds and rain.

LOOKING AHEAD: The final week of June will be active with daily chances of afternoon storms and seasonable heat in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rainfall totals could reach 2-4" in many areas by Friday.

TROPICS: There are some signals that active tropical waves coming off Africa could develop deeper in the Atlantic, but Saharan dust should keep that activity in check for now. Extended models bring Saharan dust towards FL and the Gulf of Mexico by next weekend. That could bring us some vivid sunrise and sunsets.