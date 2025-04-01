Florida woman shot multiple times by deputies after crashing into cars and waving gun, deputies say

The Brief A 65-year-old woman was shot multiple times by deputies after investigators say she took off from a traffic stop, was waving a gun and rammed into several vehicles in Florida. The woman is currently in critical condition and faces multiple charges, reports show. One deputy also suffered a minor injury. All seven deputies involved in the incident are on leave during the investigation, which officials said is standard procedure.



A 65-year-old woman was shot multiple times by deputies after investigators say she took off from a traffic stop, was waving a gun, and rammed into several vehicles in Florida.

The woman, Marina DeFilippo, is currently in critical condition and faces multiple charges, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

What happened?

What we know:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the deputy-involved incident began shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 1.

Deputies said they pulled over DeFilippo in a red Toyota hatchback after she ran a red light at 113th St. N and Park Blvd. Although she originally stopped, officials said she then drove off again.

Authorities said they attempted to use stop sticks to slow the vehicle down, but DeFilippo continued west with flat tires before then turning north on Gulf Boulevard.

The Indian Shores Police Department said they then initiated a felony traffic stop, and DeFilippo was seen waving a gun. Officers said she rammed one of the patrol vehicles and continued northbound on Gulf Boulevard.

Pinellas deputies said they then used their Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle to perform a pit maneuver and stop the Toyota near 20254 Gulf Blvd.

DeFilippo was ordered out of her vehicle, reports said, and she again tried to drive away and crashed into multiple vehicles. According to official reports, DeFilippo told deputies the CIA was coming after her.

Seven deputies fired their weapons, and authorities said DeFilippo was struck by gunfire.

Officials: Suspect hurt, deputy also hurt in overnight shooting

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One deputy suffered a minor injury during a crash, PCSO said.

Deputies placed on administrative leave

Seven deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office were placed on leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard procedure in deputy-involved shootings.

PCSO identified the deputies as:

Lt. Thomas Montgomery

K9 Corporal Justin Fineberg

Corporal Brian Hirshman

Corporal Tyler Reidy

Deputy Melanie Leib

Deputy Kyle Kilian

Deputy Alberto Ortiz

The charges

Deputies have recommended several charges against the woman, including two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of fleeing and eluding.

