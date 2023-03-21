Orlando warehouse fire: Lawsuit filed after massive fireworks explosion kills 4

A lawsuit has been filed in connection to a massive fireworks warehouse fire in Orange County that left four people dead last year.

The family of Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, filed a suit against SeaWorld, Magic in the Sky and a number of other businesses that shared the building along Central Florida Parkway.

The suit alleges that employees were not properly trained, and the building was unsafe.

It also claimed SeaWorld partnered with the company and should've been aware of the working conditions.

The fire ripped through the Magic in the Sky facility on Dec. 1, 2022, killing Tiralongo, Landon Bourland, 24, David Gonzales, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23.

Several others were injured in the fire, including 27-year-old Lindsey Tallafuss, who received burns to 60% of her body, according to her family.

As of Tuesday morning, the companies mentioned in the lawsuit have not commented on the allegations.

Orange County officials told FOX 35 News in December that they had no idea the Magic in the Sky business was there and that it didn’t have any permit or business license with the county to keep fireworks there.

According to records, there wasn’t even one filed, let alone approved.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.