Orlando VA Medical Center placed on lockdown with large law enforcement presence

The Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona was placed on lockdown on Monday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Several roads leading to the hospital complex located south of Orlando International Airport in the Lake Nona Medical City were closed to traffic.

There was a large law enforcement presence outside the hospital just before midnight, but it was not immediately known why the facility was placed on lockdown.

Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona

The 1.2 million-square-foot hospital, located at 13800 Veterans Way, was completed in 2015 and is the fourth-largest VA medical center in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The 134-bed inpatient hospital on the 65-acre campus also has a 120-bed nursing home and a 60-bed rehabilitation and recovery center.

