Orlando VA Medical Center lockdown lifted after man in stolen semi sparks hourslong standoff: deputies

The Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona was placed on lockdown Monday evening after a driver of a stolen semi-tractor barricaded himself outside the hospital for several hours, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday, deputies were told the driver, who reportedly struck multiple vehicles in Lake County, was headed into Orange County.

The sheriff's office's helicopter followed the truck from above until it parked at the hospital's entrance gate on Veterans Way, leading to a large law enforcement presence.

Several roads leading to the hospital complex located south of Orlando International Airport in the Lake Nona Medical City were closed to traffic.

For multiple hours, the driver barricaded himself in the vehicle before he was secured around midnight, deputies said.

Additional information regarding his identity and the charges he is facing has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.