Orlando to remain home to Pop Warner championships

Florida Citrus Sports announced on Friday that the Pop Warner Super Bowl and Dance National Championships will continue to be held in Orlando.

The events draw in a combined 10,000 Pop Warner student-athletes and their families from around the country and internationally each December.

Under the new long-term agreement, Camping World Stadium, which hosts the NFL Pro Bowl and other events, will be the home of the Pop Warner Super Bowl.

The exact location of the Cheer & Dance National Championships will be announced soon, according to a news release.

Florida Citrus Sports also said that Universal Orlando will house the Pop Warner families during championship week.