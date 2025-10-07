Orlando Storm join the 2026 United Football League: Tickets, schedule, teams

The Brief Three new teams have joined the United Football League's 2026 season: Orlando Storm, Columbus Aviators, and Louisville Kings. That means 3 teams will leave the UFL: Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers and San Antonio Brahmas. The Orlando Storm will play at Inter&Co Stadium, home of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride.



Orlando has a new sports team! Meet the Orlando Storm, the newest addition to the United Football League (UFL), bringing spring football back to the Sunshine State.

The UFL made the announcement on Tuesday morning. An official announcement in Orlando about the new UFL team is planned for 12:30 p.m. FOX 35 will stream that event in the video player above.

The Orlando Storm

What we know:

The Orlando Storm is the newest team to join the United Football League, alongside the Columbus Aviators and the Louisville Kings. The Orlando Storm will play their matches at Inter&Co Stadium, home of the Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride.

"The United Football League is filled with fierce competitors - but no team can claim the legendary intensity of the Orlando Storm. This team embraces the powerful and unpredictable forces that unleash havoc all too often across Central Florida. Fear the Fury of the Orlando Storm," reads the team's description on the UFL website.

Additional details like who will lead the team as head coach, who will play on the team, and what the team's uniforms will look like have not yet been revealed.

When does the schedule start? When is the first Orlando Storm game?

The 2026 United Football League will begin on Friday, March, 27, the UFL said in its announcement. Though the full schedule will be released at a later date, the release said.

Here's how to purchase Orlando Storm tickets

While ticket pricing has not been released for individual game tickets, season tickets, or suites, people can secure their spots to purchase tickets by putting down a deposit at www.theufl.com.

According to the website, deposits are available for season tickets, suites, and groups:

Season ticket deposit: $50

Suite deposit: $500

Group deposit: $50

The UFL said the 43-game schedule would be released at a later date.

‘True football communities’

What they're saying:

"Today marks an important step forward for the United Football League," said Mike Repole, co-owner of the United Football League, who leads league business operations through his private equity firm, Impact Capital, in a prepared statement.

"Columbus, Louisville, and Orlando are true football cities with deep sports roots. We’re proud to bring professional football to these communities – in energetic, fan-driven stadiums built to create an authentic gameday experience and strengthen the foundation of this league for years to come."

"We’re proud to welcome the UFL to Inter&Co Stadium as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class events to our fans and the Central Florida community," said Jarrod Dillon, Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and Inter&Co Stadium President of Business Operations, in a prepared statement.

"With over 750,000 visitors last year, Inter&Co Stadium continues to build on its role as a key driver of economic growth in our region, while reinforcing Orlando’s status as one of the best places for sporting events in the nation."

2026 United Football League Teams & game locations

Birmingham Stallions, Protective Stadium

Columbus Aviators, Historic Crew Stadium

Dallas Renegades, Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX)

DC Defenders, Audi Field

Houston Gamblers, Shell Energy Stadium

Louisville Kings, Lynn Family Stadium

Orlando Storm, Inter&Co Stadium

St. Louis Battlehawks, The Dome at America’s Center

Teams leaving the UFL

The three new teams replace three teams that joined the first two seasons of the UFL league: Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers and San Antonio Brahmas.

How does the UFL work?

Eight teams will compete in one conference – 43 games. The top four teams will then compete in the playoffs.

What happened to the Orlando Guardians?

There have been several attempts over the years at expanding football beyond the National Football League (NFL) with secondary leagues – and expansion into the spring.

The USFL and XFL merged years ago to create the UFL. At one point, Orlando was home to the Orlando Guardians, part of the XFL.

Focused on smaller, fan-driven venues

Ahead of the 2026 season, the UFL said it would move its games to smaller, fan-driven soccer venues for more of an intimate, game day experience, the league said in statements.

"The United Football League is committed to delivering the most accessible and innovative football experience every spring. This offseason, in partnership with our new ownership group, we’ve refreshed our vision for the league with a focus on playing in more intimate venues that will deliver the ultimate game day atmosphere," the league said when announcing it would end its teams in Tennessee, Michigan, and in San Antonio, Texas.