Orlando shooting suspect does not attend court appearance

The 17-year-old suspected of firing a handgun during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando, killing 2 and injuring 8, did not attend his court appearance Saturday morning.

Jaylen Dwayne Edgar faces two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder, officials said.

Of the eight injured, 7 people were shot and one was trampled. The victims ranged in age between 18 and 39.

The shooting happened around 1:07 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance video, according to police, shows the alleged suspect walking through the crowd and suddenly firing his gun at close-range.

Minutes later, he fired more shots within feet of multiple Orlando police officers, police said. He was eventually tackled by police and detained.

Edgar's next court appearance has not been announced.



