Orlando shelter rescues 25 puppies from Alabama

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has 25 new puppies in need of homes after being rescued from a shelter in Alabama.

The puppies came from a shelter in Dothan, Alabama that was suffering a staffing shortage due to COVID-19.

"For the animal shelter in Dothan, this meant they had little choice other than to ask for help," the Pet Alliance said in a press release. "As soon as the call was received, Pet Alliance quickly developed and carried out a plan to travel to Alabama and bring the dogs to Central Florida, helping to save the lives of 25 healthy puppies that may otherwise have been euthanized."

Each year, more than 5,000 dogs and cats find their new homes via Pet Alliance's shelters. Officials say summer is also the time of year that the number of surrendered animals peaks.

The shelter is seeking donations to help care for the puppies and other dogs in their facility.

You can donate HERE.