Orlando selected as a site for clinical trial of possible COVID-19 vaccine

Orlando was selected as a site for a clinical trial of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Dr. Raul Pino.

In an Orange County Business Compliance & Consumer Confidence Working Group virtual meeting on Monday, Dr. Pino said that Orlando was selected for the clinical trial of a possible vaccine.

“Orlando was selected for two, maybe three, of the clinical trials for the vaccine," Dr. Pino said. "The Orlando Immunology Center got it from the Institute of Health.”

