Orlando Sanford International Airport briefly evacuated after reports of smoke, haze

Orlando Sanford International Airport was briefly evacuated Thursday night after there were reports of smoke or haze from inside the terminal.

Lauren Rowe, a spokesperson for the airport, told FOX 35 that there were reports of smoke or haze, though it was unknown where it was coming from, and the terminal was evacuated. She said between 5-6 flights were delayed.

The Seminole County Fire Department said some people reported smelling smoke and seeing a light haze, but so far, have not found an active fire. The spokesperson said the haze appears to be dissipating and not getting worse.

