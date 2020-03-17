Orlando restaurants, bars banned from selling alcohol

article

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced on Tuesday, St. Patrick's Day, that no Orlando restaurants, bars or clubs may sell alcohol on their premises for the rest of March.

The decision is effective immediately.

Dyer stressed they are not closing establishments, but they are prohibiting the sale of alcohol in those establishments in the entire city of Orlando.

"This applies to bars, it applies nightclubs, it applies to restaurants, it applies to hotels. Anywhere that alcohol is typically consumed."

The ban does not apply to stores where alcohol is sold and not to be consumed on the premises.

Dyer said that according to health officials, gathering in groups can put lives at risk. The mayor says they are following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control.

"This is a rapidly changing situation, it changes daily and almost hourly," the mayor said. "We encourage you to remain informed and responsible."

FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie tweeted that the Dyer said "we need to flatten the curve and stop public gatherings" in order to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Social distancing is still being encouraged of all residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.