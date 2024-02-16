Florida restaurant inspection: 36 violations forced this Orlando eatery to temporarily close

An Orlando restaurant was temporarily shut down last week after inspectors found dozens of health violations, according to a recent inspection report provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

During a Feb. 6 routine inspection, Amura Sushi, situated at 7786 W Sand Lake Road, was cited for 36 violations, including 10 high-priority violations that could pose a direct risk of foodborne illness or injury.

An employee failing to wash their hands, the restaurant operating with no running water, storing raw food over cooked food and two small flies found in the bar area were among the high-priority violations, the report stated.

RELATED HEADLINES:

The restaurant later reopened the same day after meeting inspection standards.

Meanwhile, the following Central Florida restaurants were forced to temporarily close their doors after inspectors found they were in violation:

La Fuente Bar & Restaurant

The Latin American restaurant located at 1166 E Vine Street in Kissimmee (Osceola County) was forced to temporarily shut down after health inspectors found 11 violations during a Feb. 6 routine inspection.

Inspectors counted at least 14 live roaches at the eatery along with five roach egg sacs under a steam well, the report stated.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen after meeting inspection standards during a Feb. 8 follow-up visit. During that visit, inspectors found zero violations.

The Equestrian Grill

The restaurant located at 10155 SW Highway 484 in Dunnellon (Marion County) was temporarily closed after health inspectors found 17 violations during a Feb. 6 routine inspection.

A toilet leaking a large amount of sewage onto the floor inside the employee restroom in the kitchen and storing raw food over cooked food were among the seven high-priority violations inspectors found.

The restaurant later reopened after meeting inspection standards during a Feb. 7 follow-up visit. During that visit, inspectors found zero violations.

The Boricuazo Wings

The Puerto Rican cuisine food truck located at 1112 Mayflower Drive in Lakeland (Polk County) was temporarily closed after health inspectors found nine violations during a Feb. 8 routine inspection.

According to an inspection report, the truck was operating with an expired restaurant license and did not have potable running water.

The truck later reopened after meeting inspection standards during a Feb. 14 follow-up visit. During that visit, inspectors found zero violations.