This is how much you need to make to afford rent in Florida, study says

Are you making enough money to afford rent in Orlando? A study from two Florida universities aims to answer that question.

With rent prices on the rise post-COVID, Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama teamed up to figure out how much residents across the country's largest metro areas need to make in order to afford the average rent.

In Orlando, the average rent is about $2,071 – a nearly 6% increase since last year – making it the 19th highest in the U.S, the study found. It's not the most expensive in Florida, though, as Miami ($2,804 a month), North Port (2,476 a month), Cape Coral (2,322 a month), and Tampa ($2,118 a month) all ranked higher.

Which U.S. city has the most expensive rent?

The highest rent in the country can be found in San Jose, California, where residents dish out nearly $3,300 a month on average, according to the report.

How much do you need to make to afford rent in Orlando?

Orlando residents need to make about $83,000 a year to avoid being "rent burdened," according to April 2023 data from Zillow's Observed Rent Index.

An aerial of Downtown Orlando. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development considers someone "rent burdened" if they spend more than 30% of their annual income toward rent. Someone can also be "severely rent burdened" if that spending reaches more than 50%.

In Orlando, someone is considered "severely rent burdened" if they make $49,692.

It's important to note that these stats don't include utilities, which could imply even higher prices.

Which Florida cities have the most expensive rent?

Miami - $2,804

North Port - $2,476

Cape Coral - $2,322

Tampa - $2,118

Orlando - $2,070

Palm Bay - $2,007

Deltona - $1,927

Lakeland - $1,902

Jacksonville - $1774

Study: Here are the most "rent burdened" cities in the U.S.

San Jose, CA New York, NY San Francisco, CA San Diego, CA Oxnard, CA

A "for rent" sign posted in front of an apartment building in San Francisco, California. After San Francisco rental prices plummeted during the pandemic shutdown, prices have surged back to pre-pandemic levels. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Study: Here are the most "rent burdened" cities in Florida

Miami North Port Cape Coral Tampa Orlando

A view of the city of Miami skyline where construction cranes rise above the city as it undergoes a tremendous building boom. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

