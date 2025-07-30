Orlando record-challenging heat wave: How hot will it get? How long will it last?

The Brief Temperatures will be unseasonably hot this afternoon across Central Florida. A heat advisory is in place from noon through 7 p.m. for all of our counties. Showers and storms are also on the way for this afternoon and evening.



Temperatures will once again be unseasonably hot, with heat advisories in place this afternoon across Central Florida.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, tomorrow and headed into the weekend.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Temperatures will be unseasonably hot this afternoon across Central Florida.

Highs will climb into the mid-90s, with heat indexes reaching values around 108-112°.

This is why a heat advisory is in place from noon through 7 p.m. for all of our counties.

Showers and storms are also on the way for this afternoon. A few downpours will begin around noon, and will last through 10-11 p.m. in some spots.

Extreme heat warning vs. heat advisory

Why you should care:

An extreme heat warning is issued when an area experiences "extremely dangerous heat." People should avoid outside activities and direct sunlight and find ways to stay cool.

An extreme heat watch is when dangerous heat is possible. A heat advisory is issued when there are "dangerous heat" conditions, but it doesn't quite rise to the level of a complete extreme heat warning, per the National Weather Service (NWS).

An extreme heat warning is issued when an area experiences "extremely dangerous heat."

What's the all-time heat record for Orlando?

Local perspective:

According to the NWS, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Orlando (since records were kept) was 103 degrees on Sept. 8, 1921.

How often does Orlando hit 100 degrees? The official NWS temperature is taken at Orlando International Airport (MCO). Since 2000, that device has recorded 100 degrees only twice: June 19, 2015, and Aug. 12, 2023.

How can I protect myself from the heat?

What you can do:

The intense heat poses a risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and children.

The NWS has several tips to help you stay safe during these intense heat stretches.

Stay Cool Indoors:

Seek air conditioning: If your home doesn't have AC, find a public cooling center or spend time in air-conditioned spaces, such as libraries or malls.

Limit oven use: Reduce heat generated indoors by using your oven less.

Take cool showers or baths: This can help lower your body temperature.

Stay Hydrated:

Drink plenty of water: Even if you don't feel thirsty, make sure to drink water throughout the day.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine: These can dehydrate you.

Consider electrolyte drinks: If you're sweating a lot, these can help replenish lost salt.

Protect Yourself Outdoors:

Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.

Use sunscreen: Apply liberally and reapply every two hours.

Wear a hat and sunglasses: Protect your face and scalp from the sun.

Seek shade: When possible, take breaks in shaded areas.

Limit strenuous activities: Reschedule or reduce outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Pace yourself: Don't push yourself too hard, especially during midday.

Check on Others:

Check on vulnerable individuals: Ensure children, the elderly and those with health conditions stay cool and hydrated.

Never leave people or pets in parked cars: Temperatures inside a car can rise rapidly, even on a mild day.

Be Aware of Heat-Related Illnesses:

Know the symptoms: Be aware of the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Seek medical attention if needed: If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of heat illness, seek medical help immediately.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

A few lingering showers and storms will be possible through around midnight.

Temperatures will be closer to our average lows, falling into the mid-to-upper-70s by Thursday morning.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

High pressure, which has been the culprit behind our intense heat, will shift gradually to the west in the coming days.

This will allow sea-breeze showers and storms to set back up, meaning daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms will become more likely.

Temperatures, however, will stay above average as highs soar into the mid-90s.

There is the potential for a front to stall out over northern sections of Florida, which could bring added rounds of showers and storms late this weekend and into early next week.