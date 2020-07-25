Orlando rapper 9lokkNine arrested on attempted murder charge, deputies say

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says an Orlando rapper was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Gunshots woke up Orlando residents on July 23.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they observed multiple bullet holes in the front door window and garage door of the home.

In a sworn statement from one of the victims, she said that she fell asleep on the living room couch with her children as they were watching television.

"Get down, get down," yelled the victim's daughter, according to the police report.

In a verbal and sworn witness statement, the victim's daughter explained where she was during the time of the shooting.

She told police that she was looking out of a window when she noticed two black, four-door sedans parked in front of the home.

Sometime after she saw the cars, the daughter said she then noticed around eight unknown men get out of the cars and fire multiple shots in the direction of the home.

According to police reports, the victim's daughter was able to identify one of the men that shot at the home, saying he is known as "Ballpark."

She told investigators she was not able to say Ballpark's real name during the investigation.

The victim's daughter told police that Ballpark is an associate of local rapper "9lokkNine" (Glock Nine), whose real name is Jacquavius Smith, and that Ballpark and 9lokkNine are always together.

Both the victim and her daughter told police they were "in fear of their lives" from the incident and want to press charges.