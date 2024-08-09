Orlando ranked as fifth-most desirable US city to live in: report

Stream FOX 35:

Orlando is receiving high praise from a new report that ranked The City Beautiful as the fifth-most desirable U.S. city to live in.

Clever Real Estate said that out of 50 of the country's most-populous metropolitan cities, Orlando is ranked No. 5 when it comes to being the most desirable.

"Americans say a low crime rate (68%), low housing and living costs (66%), and good weather (62%) make a place desirable to live," the report said.

The most desirable city in the U.S. can also be found in Florida. Tampa was ranked No. 1, followed by Charlotte, North Carolina; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Here's why Clever Real Estate ranked Tampa as No. 1:

"Not only does Tampa boast year-round warm, sunny weather, it has less crime and more affordable homes than other cities its size. Compared to other Florida metros on the most desirable list, Tampa's median home price of $361,177 is well below Orlando's $379,039 and Miami's $441,399. Plus, Florida has no state income tax, creating a lighter tax burden for Tampa residents."

Furthermore, the report revealed that Florida is the best state to live in.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2024/02/04: An aerial view of the Interstate 4 and State Road 408 interchange in downtown Orlando.

Here's a look at the most desirable cities in the U.S., according to Clever Real Estate:

Tampa, Florida Charlotte, North Carolina Virginia Beach, Virginia Nashville, Tennessee Orlando, Florida Raleigh, North Carolina Atlanta, Georgia Denver, Colorado Las Vegas, Nevada Miami, Florida

And here are the least desirable:

Washington, DC New York, NY San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Detroit, MI Los Angeles, CA Baltimore, MD Birmingham, AL Atlanta, GA Buffalo, NY

Click here to read the full report.