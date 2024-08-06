Expand / Collapse search

Massive pigeons to descend on downtown Orlando

By
Published  August 6, 2024 1:17pm EDT
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Artist behind downtown Orlando's new murals, intersection art

FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie met with Skip, the artist behind the new colorful intersections brightening the streets of downtown Orlando. This is part of an urban project sponsored by the City of Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Downtown Orlando is gearing up for an invasion of massive pigeons – in the form of a new art installation that's slated to go up in the next week or so. 

A spokesperson for the City of Orlando confirmed the United Arts project to FOX 35 this week. United Arts is a nonprofit organization that supports the arts, sciences and history in Central Florida. 

"Art plays a crucial role in enhancing the vibrancy of urban spaces and bringing people together. By hosting engaging and thought-provoking installations like this, the city aims to draw more visitors to downtown Orlando to support and patronize local businesses while fostering a sense of community," the City of Orlando said in a statement. 

What's that art installation on the side of I-4 in downtown Orlando?

Several hotspots in the downtown Orlando area will soon have a 21-foot inflatable pigeon in a variety of neon colors perched upon their businesses. Here's a look at where they'll be located:

  • 30 South Orange Ave.: 3 pigeons
  • Orlando Public Library: 1 pigeon
  • Casey's on Central: 2 pigeons
  • The Beacham: 1 pigeon
  • Wall Street Cantina: 1 pigeon
  • 29 South Orange Ave. (former CityArts Factory location): 2 pigeons

Take a look at the photo gallery below: 

Image 1 of 7

Art installations in the form of 21-foot inflatable pigeons are going up around downtown Orlando in August. (Photo: City of Orlando)

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: