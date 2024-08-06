Massive pigeons to descend on downtown Orlando

Downtown Orlando is gearing up for an invasion of massive pigeons – in the form of a new art installation that's slated to go up in the next week or so.

A spokesperson for the City of Orlando confirmed the United Arts project to FOX 35 this week. United Arts is a nonprofit organization that supports the arts, sciences and history in Central Florida.

"Art plays a crucial role in enhancing the vibrancy of urban spaces and bringing people together. By hosting engaging and thought-provoking installations like this, the city aims to draw more visitors to downtown Orlando to support and patronize local businesses while fostering a sense of community," the City of Orlando said in a statement.

Several hotspots in the downtown Orlando area will soon have a 21-foot inflatable pigeon in a variety of neon colors perched upon their businesses. Here's a look at where they'll be located:

30 South Orange Ave.: 3 pigeons

Orlando Public Library: 1 pigeon

Casey's on Central: 2 pigeons

The Beacham: 1 pigeon

Wall Street Cantina: 1 pigeon

29 South Orange Ave. (former CityArts Factory location): 2 pigeons

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Art installations in the form of 21-foot inflatable pigeons are going up around downtown Orlando in August. (Photo: City of Orlando)

